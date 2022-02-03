Police warn drivers after 3 troopers' vehicles are hit in crashes

MATTOON — A State Trooper working an interstate near Mattoon was lucky to escape serious injury Wednesday when a passing vehicle slid into his squad car.

It was one of three crashes involving what the police described as careless drivers failing to move over and plowing into trooper’s vehicles; two other crashes in Springfield and near Illiopolis resulted in two troopers being injured and taken to hospital, although their injuries were not described as serious.

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly appealed for drivers to stay off the roads in this snow emergency. “If you absolutely have to get out, move over and slow down upon approaching first responders,” he added.

“Give them the room they need to assist other motorists and get home safely to their families.”

The Mattoon crash happened at 12:36 p.m. as a trooper was driving south on Interstate 57 south of Mattoon. An ISP news release said a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man from Missouri tried to pass him and lost control on the slick pavement, smashing into the rear of the trooper’s squad car. The driver was not hurt and was cited for following too closely.

The collision near Illiopolis happened at 7:40 a.m. on the left shoulder of westbound I-72. Police said a trooper was helping a stranded motorist when a car driven by a 29-year-old Springfield man slid into the back of the squad car, which was parked with its emergency lights activated.

The trooper was treated in hospital and, while the crash remains under investigation, police said a violation of the Illinois “Move Over Law was a contributing factor.”

The Springfield collision happened at 3:22 p.m. as a trooper was parked on the right shoulder of the ramp from southbound Veterans Parkway to I-72 eastbound handling an earlier crash. Again, the squad car had its emergency lights activated when police say a driver lost control on ice and rammed the rear of the police car, pushing the squad into the wrecked vehicle from the earlier crash.

Police did not identify the civilian driver involved but said, again, that a violation of the Move Over Law had been a factor in the accident. “The trooper was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery,” police said.

The Move Over Law, known as Scott’s Law, punishes drivers who fail to move out of the way of first responders with fines up to $10,000. Accidents that result in injuries can lead offending drivers having their licenses suspended for up to two years.

