Police warn festive partiers: leave the car keys at home

DECATUR — Police tell drivers the best gift they can give themselves and everyone else before heading off to Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties is to leave the car keys at home.

And law enforcement across the entire state will be driving home that message for those who didn’t listen with a stepped-up enforcement campaign which runs through Jan. 2.

The Decatur Police Department is taking part in the effort which is called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over/Drive High-Get a DUI” which will emphasize a “zero tolerance” approach to drunk and buzzed motorists.

“We want everyone in our communities to enjoy the holidays without worrying about the dangers of impaired drivers,” Decatur police Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said.

“During the campaign, you can expect to see extra safety patrols.”

Hagemeyer urged partiers to use public transportation, ride-sharing services or designated drivers. He also said anyone seeing an impaired driver should 911 immediately.

“Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely,” he added. “They will thank you later.”

Hagemeyer said statistics from the National Highway Traffic Administration showed that, in 2020 alone, more than 11,600 people were killed in crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers.

