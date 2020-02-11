Police: Woman turned herself in shortly after fleeing Decatur police

DECATUR — Police say a woman nearly struck a Macon County sheriff's deputy and his K-9 partner with a vehicle Monday evening in an effort to flee during a traffic stop.

A Decatur police officer stopped the 22-year-old woman around 5 p.m. in the 400 block of West Grand Avenue, according to a sworn police affidavit. Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the woman had been driving a vehicle with no front license plate.

Two other occupants were in the car, a male who gave police a fake name and another person who was not identified, Copeland said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police asked for the sheriff's deputy and K-9, Duke, to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. While this was underway, the woman rapidly accelerated from the 400 West Grand Avenue lot and headed south on Edward Street, according to court documents.

The deputy said in an affidavit that the momentum from the vehicle's acceleration pushed him and Duke backward, but both were uninjured.

Police pursued the woman, and an affidavit said she was traveling 21 mph over the 30 mph speed limit. Shortly after, she contacted police and said she was in the 100 block of West Cerro Gordo, where she was taken into custody.

Police could not find the vehicle she had been driving.

The woman was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated fleeing, aggravated battery of a peace officer and reckless conduct. She was booked into Macon County Jail and released Tuesday after posting $2,000 bond. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's office.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.