Pontiac man dead, 2 others injured after two-vehicle crash in Clinton

CLINTON — A Pontiac man is dead and two other men are injured after a car crash Wednesday afternoon just outside of Clinton.

At approximately 12:38 p.m., a 2021 blue Chevrolet Malibu driven by an 88-year-old man from Pontiac was traveling westbound on U.S. 51 Business Route (Clinton) as it approached U.S. 51, according to a news release from Illinois State Police. The driver disregarded a stop sign and struck a 2014 Isuzu semitrailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Olney and traveling northbound on U.S. Route 51, ISP stated.

The driver of the Malibu and his passenger, an 87-year-old man from Pontiac, were transported to an area hospital with injures. The passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, according to ISP.

The driver of the semitrailer was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

ISP said the driver of the Malibu was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign.

