Popeyes in Decatur temporarily closed by health department

DECATUR — The Popeyes in Decatur has been temporarily closed by the Macon County Health Department.

It is unclear how long the 775 E. Pershing Road restaurant has been closed, and a manager declined to comment.

An employee said the restaurant would reopen Thursday.

A report from the health department was not available on Wednesday afternoon.

An official from the health department was not immediately available to answer questions.

