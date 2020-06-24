Popeyes in Decatur temporarily closed by health department
Popeyes in Decatur temporarily closed by health department

Location: 775 E. Pershing Rd., Decatur

Hours: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

DECATUR — The Popeyes in Decatur has been temporarily closed by the Macon County Health Department. 

It is unclear how long the 775 E. Pershing Road restaurant has been closed, and a manager declined to comment.

An employee said the restaurant would reopen Thursday.

A report from the health department was not available on Wednesday afternoon. 

An official from the health department was not immediately available to answer questions. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

