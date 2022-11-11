Portion of Eldorado Street to be closed for railroad crossing repairs

The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it will consider adopting stricter rules on locomotive emissions in response to concerns by California regulators. EPA investigators will evaluate whether the agency needs to update the pollution standards for locomotives that the agency put in place in 2008. The EPA team will also look at what it can do to encourage railroads to upgrade their locomotives. The EPA said it recognizes that even after those 2008 rules locomotives have continued to be a significant source of emissions associated with increased cancer risks and other health problems, particularly in neighborhoods around ports and railyards.
Another one of the 12 railroad unions narrowly approved its deal with the major freight railroads Saturday, offering some hope that the contract dispute might be resolved without a strike even though two other unions rejected their agreements last month. Now that 52% of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers members who voted approved their deal, seven railroad unions have ratified contracts that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But, all 12 must approve contracts to prevent a strike. So businesses remain concerned about a possible economically devastating strike, and they have urged President Joe Biden and Congress to be ready to intervene if needed.