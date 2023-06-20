DECATUR — Lost Bridge Road, where it goes over Lake Decatur, will be temporarily closed Wednesday, June 21.
City crews will be performing mowing and sidewalk repair from Lake Front Road to Oak Ridge Drive, starting at 8 a.m. The road will remain closed until approximately 3 p.m.
Motorists will need to find an alternate route.
