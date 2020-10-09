 Skip to main content
Possible mass COVID-19 exposure at Chilifest in Christian County
Coronavirus
Provided photo

TAYLORVILLE -- A possible mass exposure to COVID-19 occurred during the recent Chilifest event in Christian County.

An employee of Capital City Cornhole who was at the event tested positive after Chilifest when symptoms developed. A mass exposure is defined as a person with the virus potentially infecting a large number of people at a large event. Though protective masks and gloves were provided at this event, the Christian and Montgomery County Health Departments said a large number of people did not use the equipment.

Due to the nature of the event, contact tracing is not possible for this exposure.

Christian County has had 832 positive cases and 25 deaths, with 110 cases under quarantine.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

