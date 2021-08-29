Power outage affecting north side of Decatur

DECATUR — Nearly 2,000 Ameren Illinois customers are without power late Sunday afternoon on the north and northwest sides of Decatur.

Ameren's website reports a number of outages affecting 1,898 customers as of 5:03 p.m. Sunday.

The company’s website estimates “a safe restoration time” of 9:45 p.m.

The bulk of the outages are in the area of Mound Road and Water Street and began at 1:02 p.m. The website listed the cause for the outage as ”undetermined.”

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

