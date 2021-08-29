Power outage affecting north side of Decatur

DECATUR — Nearly 2,000 Ameren Illinois customers are without power late Sunday afternoon on the north and northwest sides of Decatur.
Ameren's website reports a number of outages affecting 1,898 customers as of 5:03 p.m. Sunday.
The company’s website estimates “a safe restoration time” of 9:45 p.m.
The bulk of the outages are in the area of Mound Road and Water Street and began at 1:02 p.m. The website listed the cause for the outage as ”undetermined.”
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
This story will be updated.
Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.