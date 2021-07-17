 Skip to main content
Power outages on Decatur's north side affecting 1,500 customers

DECATUR — Power outages on Saturday afternoon in the area of East Pershing Road and 22nd Street and another west of West Mound Road and North Water Street have affected 1,571 customers.

The origin of the outages has not been determined, nor has an estimated time of repair, but Ameren Illinois is working on the problem. Both outages began shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

