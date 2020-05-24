Pregnant woman escapes from window during Decatur fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A pregnant woman escaped out a second-floor window during a house fire early Sunday, the Decatur Fire Department said.

Crews were dispatched to the house in the 1400 block of East Condit Street at 4:23 a.m. and fire coming from a first-floor window and "a pregnant female on the front porch roof."

"The female had escaped out of a second floor window, unable to make it down the stairs due to smoke and heat conditions," the fire department said in a statement.

She was helped by firefighters, placed on oxygen and taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. The fire was brought under control quickly, the statement said.

Firefighters "recently installed smoke detectors in this residence and the rescued female attributed the detectors to waking her," the statement said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

