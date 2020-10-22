Pritzker: State headed into COVID-19 peak ‘potentially beyond’ April highs; Macon County adds 60 cases

“We are asking state's attorneys to simply follow through on those citations, those are monetary citations,” he said. “We also … will look to remove people's liquor license and their gaming license if they will not follow the resurgence mitigations.”

While Pritzker said he has been reluctant to revoke licenses, it would be an option as cases soar. He said it would not be up to him whether the revocation became permanent, but he noted “it is a long process to try to get it back.”

The mitigations are necessary at bars and restaurants because patrons often do not wear face coverings while eating and drinking, causing them to be one of the major places where the virus is spread, Pritzker said, citing contact tracing efforts. He also noted that private gatherings are a main driver of spread as well.

“These are actually the number one in spreading locations, and so we want to address as many of those as we can,” the governor said of private gatherings. “It's up to you to address those at home; we're doing what we can in the public sphere. We've got to get through this winter. …We are not even in winter yet, so please take this seriously.”