Pritzker: State headed into COVID-19 peak ‘potentially beyond’ April highs; Macon County adds 60 cases

SPRINGFIELD — Region 1 of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan will see a new tier of virus mitigations as Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Thursday that “we are now headed into a peak that is beyond, potentially, where we were in March and April.”
“This pandemic is the greatest challenge that many of us have experienced in our lifetimes,” Pritzker said during a St. Clair County news conference Thursday. “And when it comes to managing this pandemic, these mitigations are our best tools to find our way through to the other side.”
Region 1, which includes the northwest part of the state from Winnebago County to the western border, saw its positivity rate increase to 11.9%, according to the most recent data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. It has been over 8% for more than two weeks. The continued surge caused the state to implement even stricter mitigation guidelines than ones that have been in place since Oct. 3.
Meanwhile, Region 6, which includes Macon County, had a positivity rate of 7.5% for the second straight day.
The steady rate comes as counties in the region continue to see a spike in new cases.
Macon County health officials announced 60 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 2,806 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,356 have been released from isolation, 1,364 are isolating at home, 34 are hospitalized and 52 have died.
Among those testing positive in recent days are two Land of Lincoln Credit Union employees. The positive tests led to the lobbies of two Decatur locations, 2890 N. Oakland Ave. and 3130 E. Mound Road, being temporarily closed.
The Shelby County Health Department announced 10 new cases and one death, a man in his 70s who previously tested positive for coronavirus.
Pritzker said at the news conference that the state was “very serious and very focused” on enforcing added mitigations in any of the regions that currently have them.
Region 5 in southern Illinois, Region 7 in Will and Kankakee counties and Region 8 in DuPage and Kane counties, all of which, along with Region 1, are subject to increased mitigations from the state, remained above 9% as of the latest data from Oct. 19.
Any region above an 8% positivity rate for more than three days is subject to increased mitigations including the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service. A region must fall below 6.5% for three days to have those mitigations lifted.
“We are now seeing the entire state is moving up in terms of hospitalizations, in terms of ICU beds, ventilators, and death, not to mention the cases where they all begin,” he said, noting Illinois State Police will “not only issue warnings but also issue citations if necessary.”
“We are asking state's attorneys to simply follow through on those citations, those are monetary citations,” he said. “We also … will look to remove people's liquor license and their gaming license if they will not follow the resurgence mitigations.”
While Pritzker said he has been reluctant to revoke licenses, it would be an option as cases soar. He said it would not be up to him whether the revocation became permanent, but he noted “it is a long process to try to get it back.”
The mitigations are necessary at bars and restaurants because patrons often do not wear face coverings while eating and drinking, causing them to be one of the major places where the virus is spread, Pritzker said, citing contact tracing efforts. He also noted that private gatherings are a main driver of spread as well.
“These are actually the number one in spreading locations, and so we want to address as many of those as we can,” the governor said of private gatherings. “It's up to you to address those at home; we're doing what we can in the public sphere. We've got to get through this winter. …We are not even in winter yet, so please take this seriously.”
The announcement came as the state reported another one-day record for COVID-19 cases with 4,942 Thursday, which trailed only Sept. 4, when the state reported 5,368 test results that included several days’ worth of tests due to data backlogs.
IDPH also announced an additional 44 virus-related deaths, pushing the death toll to 9,387 among 360,159 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Tests completed surpassed 7 million Thursday.
Hospitalizations increased again as of Wednesday night, with 2,463 COVID-19-positive individuals hospitalized, an increase of 125, or 5.3 percent, from the day prior. COVID-19 intensive care bed usage jumped 4.5 percent from the day prior to 525, and ventilator usage jumped 9.2 percent to 212.
Dr. Omer Badahman, an infectious disease specialist affiliated with multiple hospitals in the St. Clair County area, said the community must buy into the fight against COVID-19 for it to be successful.
“If patients end up in our hospital, we’ve already lost half the fight,” he said. “So, the next step is to prevent this pandemic from spreading.”
As hospitalizations rise, the flu vaccine will be key to limiting over taxation on the health care system, Badahman said.
“This year it's very important, because the health care system is taxed to the max,” he said. “We have bed shortages. We need those beds for other problems. So really, if we have influenza coming in with COVID-19, with the colder weather, the health care system is going to be overwhelmed. So I really want everybody to roll up their sleeves and get that influenza vaccine, even if you don't believe in it.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.