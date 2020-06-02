Pritzker: ‘Structural change’ will come from peaceful protests

“I mean, just at the moment where they’re reopening — many of them spent money to get ready to reopen — now their windows are broken, their inventories are gone and in some cases, small businesses may not come back,” Pritzker said. “...We needed to rebuild before this took place. Now, we have to make double the effort.”

More than $50 million in aid funding exists for local organizations and small businesses through the Chicago and Illinois COVID Relief Funds, the governor estimated. He is also courting private donations.

And the General Assembly approved on May 23 additional financial assistance for small businesses — “hundreds of millions of dollars,” Pritzker said — in the state budget. It is awaiting the governor’s signature.

“We have lost revenues in our state, and we need to rebuild those coffers in order for us to deliver the services on the ground that people need and the support small businesses need,” he said.

The inclusion of dollars to assist entrepreneurs, and to restore jobs their businesses represent, is indicative of the state’s values, Pritzker said.