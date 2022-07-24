Probation for Decatur man who attacked woman with storm window

DECATUR — A Decatur man who took exception to a woman criticizing him for neglecting his job as a father — and smashed a glass storm window over her head — has been sentenced to 24 months of probation.

Kristopher L. Leggions-Lovelace, 23, was also sentenced to 20 days in the Macon County Jail, but that was canceled out with credit for 20 days already served since his arrest July 1, the day of the attack.

The defendant appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes Wednesday and pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. In a plea deal negotiated by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, a further charge of criminal damage was dismissed.

A Decatur Police Department sworn affidavit said the female victim, also aged 23, had been attacked outside a home in the 1200 block of West Green Street. Leggions-Lovelace had arrived there to pick up his children and the victim, a friend of the children’s mother, got into a heated argument with him over “not living up to his fatherly duties.”

The victim is quoted as telling police Leggions-Lovelace retaliated by striking her car with a chunk of a wooden table that had been left at the curbside.

When she confronted him about that, he struck her with the storm window.

Officer Malcolm Livingston, who signed the affidavit, added: “I observed (her) to be bandaged by the Decatur Fire Department firefighters who told her to seek medical attention for her injuries due to her needing stitches for the wounds.”

As part of the sentencing, the judge also directed Leggions-Lovelace to pay a $250 fee to have a sample of his DNA added to a crime database maintained by the Illinois State Police.

After he handed down the sentence, Forbes ordered the defendant to be released from the Macon County Jail.