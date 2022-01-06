Prosecutors: Decatur burglar tries to sell back what he steals

DECATUR — Prosecutors say Decatur burglar Randolph Hayes has a different approach to crime: he steals stuff and then tries to sell it back to the victim he stole it from.

Hayes, 66, is pleading not guilty to a charge of residential burglary after Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him at a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Hayes was arrested after a 62-year-old woman in the 1700 block of North Folk Street discovered her landline phone had been stolen Oct. 25. A sworn Decatur police affidavit said she had activated a medical emergency button at 4:34 a.m. after hearing someone moving around in her home.

The affidavit said while police and firefighters were on scene, Hayes flagged down the firemen and told them he had witnessed a suspect running away from the house.

The victim then called police back later that day to report that a man, later identified as Hayes, had approached her window at 5 a.m. to say he knew the phone thief’s identity. He said he could get the phone back if she paid him money to recover it.

The affidavit said the victim called police again just after 1 p.m. to say Hayes was back outside with her phone and was waiting to get paid. He was later arrested instead after officers arrived, but stuck to his claim that someone else had taken the phone.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Thomas Wheeler, taking evidence from Officer Brian Kaylor Wednesday, asked him if there was any evidence found of another suspect other than Hayes.

“No,” replied the detective.

Defense attorney Michelle Sanders then cross-examined Kaylor: “The defendant was never actually observed being inside the residence?” she asked. Kaylor said he was not.

He also said police had not been able to process a window, the apparent point of entry, for forensic evidence because it had been raining that day.

Hayes was only charged with one count of burglary but the affidavit goes on to list several other break-ins police believe he was responsible for. In one of the crimes, alleged to have also occurred Oct. 25, the affidavit describes him as telling a 41-year-old woman he had just seen someone break into her home in the 1700 block of North Woodford Street.

“(She) advised that Hayes then asked if she lived alone, asked if she needed any work done, and asked if she would be interested in a sexual relationship with him,” the affidavit said.

“She later discovered electronic items missing from her residence.”

Court records show Hayes was on parole at the time of the crimes after being convicted of an earlier burglary offense. He remained held in the Macon County Jail on Thursday with bail set at $105,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,500 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.