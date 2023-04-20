DECATUR — Prosecutors say Donald B. Robinson won’t accept his relationship with his former girlfriend is over, and accuse him of responding by making threats, smashing her car window and mounting an around-the-clock campaign of harassment.

Robinson, 34, is due to face a preliminary hearing April 26 on a charge he repeatedly violated an order of protection taken out by his 32-year-old ex-girlfriend January 10. He has yet to enter a formal plea.

Sworn Decatur police affidavits cite five occasions of Robinson violating the order of protection alone between March 11 and March 31.

On one occasion, March 12, police had been called to the woman’s house at 5:40 a.m. because she said Robinson was hammering in the living room windows shouting “Pick up the phone. I will kill you.”

After police left, the woman reported Robinson came back at 7:34 a.m. and smashed the rear window in her van.

Those incidents had been preceded and followed the same month by Robinson hammering on the windows of her home, firing off streams of text messages and following her to restaurants. Police said he would arrive outside her house to bang on the glass at 3 a.m. while sending messages that said “I’m at the window now; pick up before (I) break window. I will shoot you.”

Robinson was arrested April 1 and is now being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $50,000, requiring him to post a bond of $5,000 to be freed. If he does make bail, he will be subject to electronic monitoring and will be ordered to stay 500 feet away from the home of his ex-girlfriend.

Court records show the defendant had pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic battery on January 26 and was sentenced to 22 days in jail, but the sentence was canceled out with credit for 22 days previously spent in custody since an earlier arrest.

