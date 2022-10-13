Protecting the protectors: Support in place for those affected by Decatur police shooting

DECATUR — Amber Oberheim is painfully familiar with the emotional stress and agonies that can overwhelm police officers and their families.

The widow of slain Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim — an officer who grew up in Decatur and also served as a policeman here — lost no time in responding when she heard of Wednesday’s shooting that left a suspect dead and two Decatur cops wounded.

Those injured officers have since come home from hospital and “now resting and are beginning their recovery process,” said Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel in an update Thursday.

Oberheim hopes to help with that recovery. “I’ve taken a minute to try and coordinate some services between the Critical Incident Stress Management Team and The Wounded Blue organization, which serves officers on a national level,” she told the Herald-Review.

The Macon County CISM Team works to provide mental health, emotional support and other help to first responders subjected to tragic events. It’s already been dealing with calls for assistance in the wake of the shooting.

“When there’s a critical incident like this in our first-responder world, we allow the agencies to reach out to us for support,” said Tara Ulis, a member of the CISM Team. “This is a pretty big deal for them.”

The Wounded Blue specializes in providing similar assistance to police officers wounded or disabled in the line of duty. Oberheim says it has a “very strong peer support team” ready to listen and understand the concerns of suffering colleagues.

“The thing about cops is cops don’t like to talk to other people about their feelings much at all,” said Oberheim. “But in the event you can get an officer to talk to another officer, that is a really good way of trying to provide the support they need.”

And she said it is not only the officers involved who might need help after a shoot-out like the Wednesday incident that shocked Decatur: two officers shot in a close-range exchange of gunfire, and one hit multiple times, with convicted felon Jamontey O. Neal, 32, shot dead after police say he shot first during a traffic stop.

The Wounded Blue is one of the organizations helping stage an event this week in Terre Haute called the National Law Enforcement Survival Summit. The occasion is designed to help police officers and their families cope with all “the unfortunate experiences” they may encounter in the line of duty.

Oberheim’s Peacemaker Project 703, the philanthropic organization she and her family founded to support cops and their families after her husband’s shooting death in the line of duty in 2021, was a joint sponsor of the summit with The Wounded Blue.

Oberheim said the latest Decatur shooting, marking the third city officer wounded by gunfire this year, underscores the need to back the police and provide them with whatever help we can. She also says it serves as a wake-up call to the rest of society to get involved and do something about the gun violence that threatens us all.

“I am about supporting the police, that is my passion and my purpose because I feel they are often completely misunderstood and misrepresented,” she added.

“But at the end of the day it’s about everyone’s safety: being able to take your kids to the park without worrying or going to the grocery store without worrying about what could be going down in the Walmart parking lot. It’s about protecting the lives of all of us.”

Oberheim said she’s worried about changes in Illinois law that police are concerned will make it harder to keep criminals off the streets. She said citizens must use the power of the ballot box come November to vote for people who will make a positive difference in our lives.

“And we really deserve better from the leadership of our state,” she said.

Oberheim has been heartened, however, by the response she has seen from Decaur and Macon County after the Wednesday shooting.

“I like the way the people have come together and the way they support each other and the way the city and county support law enforcement,” she added.

She said the situation was still far from perfect, but it was trending in the right direction and stood as a marked contrast with Champaign County, where she didn’t feel the same level of backing.

Ulis with the Macon County CISM Team said she has also noted a tide of community support for first responders after the Decatur shooting.

“For mental health wellness in general, when people feel like they have support from the general community, it’s so helpful for them to go back out there and do their job again,” Ulis said.

Oberheim will be the guest speaker Wednesday at the Mount Zion Community Prayer Breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. at the Mount Zion Convention Center. She will discuss her faith journey before and after her husband’s death.

Staff writer Donnette Beckett contributed to this story.