Public defender appointed for accused killer in Decatur murder and dismemberment case

DECATUR — Troy D. Slaw, facing charges he stabbed a Decatur woman to death and cut up her body to dispose of it, told a judge at an arraignment hearing Tuesday he was too poor to afford an attorney.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge James Coryell agreed and appointed a public defender to represent the 45-year-old defendant.

Slaw has yet to enter formal pleas on three alternate counts of murder and charges of dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death.

The charges stem from the November 2020 disappearance of 41-year-old Norma J. Crutchfield, a mother of two and a woman who had dated Slaw. Her body has not been found and prosecutors allege that Slaw disposed of her remains in a series of garbage bags after stabbing her to death.

Much of the prosecution case rests on the testimony of an alleged accomplice, Chase N. Freeman, 23. He is quoted in Decatur police affidavits as being asked by Slaw to help him dispose of the dismembered body. He is quoted as saying he placed the bags in garbage cans and Crutchfield’s family believes her remains are now forever lost in the Macon County landfill.

And, in another development Tuesday, a bench trial Slaw was facing in an unrelated case involving violence against another of his girlfriends was postponed.

Appearing in a separate hearing, defense attorney Caleb Brown told Judge Jeffrey Geisler that both the prosecution and the defense agreed that it would be best to vacate the trial, set to be heard by the judge on Thursday.

“I believe by agreement we ask to vacate this bench trial date,” Brown said. “He (Slaw) has more serious charges pending.”

Slaw has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated kidnapping. While facing serious penalties if convicted in that case, conviction in the murder case would overshadow any punishment because he is looking at a sentencing range of from 45 to 105 years in prison.

Slaw remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $5.1 million.

He is now due back in court June 8 for a preliminary hearing on the murder charges. Freeman, the accused accomplice, is due to appear for a preliminary hearing June 1. He is charged with dismembering a body and concealment of a homicidal death. Freeman remains jailed with his bail set at $1 million.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

