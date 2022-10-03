Puppy dies in Decatur fire

DECATUR — A family escaped injury but their
puppy died Monday afternoon when fire damaged a Decatur home.
A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said fire crews arrived at the house at 1255 E. Riverside Ave. at 12:18 p.m. to find “
heavy fire and smoke” erupting from the windows on the east side of the residence.
“Fire crews made an aggressive fire attack with a … handline through the front door and into the dining room where they encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions,” the release said.
As a second truck stood by to provide water supplies, the release said firefighters climbed onto the roof and assisted with ventilation after the fire was knocked down.
“A puppy was located inside the residence and despite rescue efforts succumbed to his injuries,” the news release said. “There were no injuries to family members or first responders.”
The American Red Cross is now assisting two adults and five children with accommodation needs and the cause of the fire remains “undetermined.”
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨
1916: Fire department staff.
H&R file photo
1932: Members of the firemen's quartet at No. 6 firehouse are from right to left: Willard Phillips, Frank Screeton, Cliff Harris and Claude Osborne.
1932 fire department chief and captains.
H&R file photo
1961: City of Decatur Fire Department from left to right, fireman Clarence Howard, Battalion Chief Everett J. Riedel and Captain Leo Harding.
H&R file photo
1973: From left, top, Art Alderman, Jim Burg, Bill Sebok, Jim Huhk, Charles Carnock and Bob Sullivan. Bottom, Jerry Taylor, Capt. John Peck, Firechief A.V. "Hap" Hamm, Bob Wolf, Pete Sturgis.
H & R file photo
1951: City firemen, Alpha Hamm and Paul Sebok, demonstrate new equipment fur use against intensely hot fires, such as gasoline truck or airplane fires.
H&R file photo
1939: Carl Koshinski, truckman at No. 1 firehouse, demonstrates new nozzle which will be used for wall and attic fires.
H&R file photo
1936: Firemen from No. 1 station were trying out their new headgear, steel helmets designed to protect the firefighters against injuries from falling timbers and beams.
H&R file photo
1915: No. 4 firehouse captain Park, Quinn Gregg, Malcolm McGlasson and S.J. Crew.
H&R file photo
1932: Firemen quartet from No. 6 firehouse
H&R file photo
1932: Fire department quartet.
H&R file photo
