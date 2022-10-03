Puppy dies in Decatur fire

DECATUR — A family escaped injury but their puppy died Monday afternoon when fire damaged a Decatur home.

A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said fire crews arrived at the house at 1255 E. Riverside Ave. at 12:18 p.m. to find “heavy fire and smoke” erupting from the windows on the east side of the residence.

“Fire crews made an aggressive fire attack with a … handline through the front door and into the dining room where they encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions,” the release said.

As a second truck stood by to provide water supplies, the release said firefighters climbed onto the roof and assisted with ventilation after the fire was knocked down.

“A puppy was located inside the residence and despite rescue efforts succumbed to his injuries,” the news release said. “There were no injuries to family members or first responders.”

The American Red Cross is now assisting two adults and five children with accommodation needs and the cause of the fire remains “undetermined.”