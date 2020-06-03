You are the owner of this article.
'Quiet night' for Decatur fire, law enforcement
'Quiet night' for Decatur fire, law enforcement

Decatur Fire Department

DECATUR — Law enforcement and fire department officials say Tuesday night was quiet compared to the last few nights, when crews responded to break-ins at businesses and multiple fires.

Decatur firefighters have responded to several fires over the course of the last few days. Deputy Fire Chief Rich Pruitt said Tuesday evening was quiet with the exception of a car that was on fire around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 800 block of West Macon Street. The origin of the fire is still under investigation, Pruitt said. 

Cause of 4 overnight fires in Decatur under investigation

Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz previously said to the Herald & Review that those causing criminal damage to property were likely seeking to profit from the atmosphere of protest in the wake of the police custody death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.

Hundreds of protesters on Monday peacefully marched around Decatur and rallied in the parking lot of the Civic Center. 

Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown said he was proud the community could come together and have their voices be heard in a positive manner without the level of property destruction happening in cities across the country. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

