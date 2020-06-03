'Quiet night' for Decatur fire, law enforcement

DECATUR — Law enforcement and fire department officials say Tuesday night was quiet compared to the last few nights, when crews responded to break-ins at businesses and multiple fires.
Decatur firefighters have responded to several fires over the course of the last few days. Deputy Fire Chief Rich Pruitt said Tuesday evening was quiet with the exception of a car that was on fire around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 800 block of West Macon Street. The origin of the fire is still under investigation, Pruitt said.
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz previously said to the Herald & Review that those causing criminal damage to property were likely seeking to profit from the atmosphere of protest in the wake of the police custody death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.
Hundreds of protesters on Monday peacefully marched around Decatur and rallied in the parking lot of the Civic Center.
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown said he was proud the community could come together and have their voices be heard in a positive manner without the level of property destruction happening in cities across the country.
Watch now: Organizer says fires, looting don't diminish positives that emerged from Decatur Justice Walk
Amid the sporadic looting and fire calls that kept Decatur police and firefighters active through the night Monday and early hours of Tuesday, Jacob Jenkins prefers to look at the positive side of what happened Monday afternoon.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
