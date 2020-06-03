'Quiet night' for Decatur fire, law enforcement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Law enforcement and fire department officials say Tuesday night was quiet compared to the last few nights, when crews responded to break-ins at businesses and multiple fires.

Decatur firefighters have responded to several fires over the course of the last few days. Deputy Fire Chief Rich Pruitt said Tuesday evening was quiet with the exception of a car that was on fire around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 800 block of West Macon Street. The origin of the fire is still under investigation, Pruitt said.

Hundreds of protesters on Monday peacefully marched around Decatur and rallied in the parking lot of the Civic Center.