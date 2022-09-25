Raid in Decatur results in arrest of alleged dealer, 66

DECATUR — Police report that a raid on a “known nuisance crack house” resulted in the arrest of a 66-year-old Decatur drug dealer.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department describes Rozell Perry being found inside the house in the 1200 block of North Union Street after he had earlier been seen on the front porch before the raid on the morning of Aug. 17.

Police said a pill bottle he left behind on the porch held 19 individually-packaged bags of crack cocaine, while another bottle found inside the house held 18 packages of the illegal drug.

Detective Jonathan Roseman, who signed the affidavit, said the total amount of crack weighed 3.5 grams and a digital scale was also recovered from inside the home. “Based on training and experience, it is believed the crack was packaged for distribution,” said Roseman.

Perry is pleading not guilty to a charge of being a drug dealer and a Macon County Circuit Court preliminary hearing Sept. 14 found probable cause to try him. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Nov. 2.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed Perry remains in custody with bail set at $75,000, requiring him to post a bond of $7,500 to be freed.