Rain and snow expected Thursday into the evening, weather service says
Rain and snow expected Thursday into the evening, weather service says

LINCOLN — Rain and snow are likely to hit Central Illinois before midnight Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln

The weather service says the chance of precipitation Thursday evening is 60% with snow accumulation reaching less than half an inch. Rain is expected to fall through the day at an 80% precipitation chance and wind gusts may get as high as 24 mph. 

Snow is likely to continue into the weekend, falling mainly after noon and before midnight on Friday, accumulating less than 1 inch, the weather service says. Saturday brings a chance of flurries after 7 a.m. and Sunday has a 30% chance of snow. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

