Rain continues; sleet, snow expected Saturday night

BLOOMINGTON — Most of Central and east-central Illinois escaped the worst of an overnight series of thunderstorms, but a drizzly day continues Saturday with the likelihood of sleet and snow Saturday night.

The National Weather Service flood watch remains until noon, with a total of up to 4 inches of rain possible.

Between 1½ and 2½ inches of rain fell overnight Friday, with 1.51 inches recorded at Peoria, 1.62 inches at Champaign, 1.92 inches at Decatur, 2.04 inches at Springfield, 2.33 inches at Charleston and 2.44 inches at Bloomington, the weather service said.

Wind and light rain are expected through Saturday morning, changing to a wintry mix by afternoon. About a half-inch of sleet accumulation is expected, followed by about an inch of snow.

Sunday, however, looks far brighter with a sunny day and the high temperature at 32.

In Springfield, a dam operator said water was released overnight from Spaulding Dam at Lake Springfield, causing a "substantial flow of water" in Sugar Creek downstream of the dam.

