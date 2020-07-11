You are the owner of this article.
Rain expected for Saturday afternoon
DECATUR — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois communities of the possibility of scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through the evening.

"Some storms may be severe, with locally damaging wind gusts and isolated large hail," the weather service website stated. "Heavy rain is also possible with these storms and may result in localized flash flooding."

Lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, but are not expected to be severe.

Saturday morning should be mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. West winds may increase to 6 to 11 mph in the morning, but could have gusts as high as 16 mph.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

