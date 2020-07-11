Rain expected for Saturday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois communities of the possibility of scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through the evening.

"Some storms may be severe, with locally damaging wind gusts and isolated large hail," the weather service website stated. "Heavy rain is also possible with these storms and may result in localized flash flooding."

Lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, but are not expected to be severe.

Saturday morning should be mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. West winds may increase to 6 to 11 mph in the morning, but could have gusts as high as 16 mph.

History photos: Past winters in Decatur

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.