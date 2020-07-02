You are the owner of this article.
Rain expected through Thursday afternoon, hot weekend on tap
Rain expected through Thursday afternoon, hot weekend on tap

LINCOLN — Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Lincoln said some isolated thunderstorms across Central Illinois throughout the day Thursday will give way to a warm holiday weekend.

According to the weather service website, the area has a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Thursday. "Mostly sunny, with a high near 89," the site stated. The threat of severe weather is low.

Thursday evening temperatures will be around 68 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

The holiday weekend is expected to include hot and humid conditions, with afternoon heat indices in the 90s through Monday, the weather service stated.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

