Rain turns to snow before ending in Central Illinois; flood warning for Mackinaw River

BLOOMINGTON — Gusty winds and falling temperatures made an otherwise rainy Saturday into one that became downright nasty.

Forecasters said up to 2 inches of snow were possible in McLean County throughout the night, with a winter weather advisory in effect until midnight. An inch or less of snow was expected in Macon and Coles counties.

By 10 p.m., radar indicated most of the snow had left the area. The National Weather Service in Lincoln received reports of a half inch of snow in both Bloomington and Normal through 10 p.m. Lincoln reported 1 inch of snow.

"We haven't seen any significant changes" in the forecast, NWS meteorologist Ben Deubelbeiss said earlier Saturday. He cautioned roads would be "pretty slippery," particularly on bridges and overpasses.

Rain fell through much of the day in central and east-central Illinois, with some areas reporting more than 4 inches of rain by mid-morning. A flood warning for the Mackinaw River near Congerville is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday evening. In addition, minor flooding is expected along the Sangamon River at Monticello by early Sunday.

In Shelby County, almost 6 inches of rain caused an 8-foot hole in a county road, the National Weather Service said.