Rain turns to snow before ending in Central Illinois; flood warning for Mackinaw River

BLOOMINGTON — Gusty winds and falling temperatures made an otherwise rainy Saturday into one that became downright nasty.
Forecasters said up to 2 inches of snow were possible in McLean County throughout the night, with a winter weather advisory in effect until midnight. An inch or less of snow was expected in Macon and Coles counties.
By 10 p.m., radar indicated most of the snow had left the area. The National Weather Service in Lincoln received reports of a half inch of snow in both Bloomington and Normal through 10 p.m. Lincoln reported 1 inch of snow.
"We haven't seen any significant changes" in the forecast, NWS meteorologist Ben Deubelbeiss said earlier Saturday. He cautioned roads would be "pretty slippery," particularly on bridges and overpasses.
Rain fell through much of the day in central and east-central Illinois, with some areas reporting more than 4 inches of rain by mid-morning. A flood warning for the Mackinaw River near Congerville is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday evening. In addition, minor flooding is expected along the Sangamon River at Monticello by early Sunday.
In Shelby County, almost 6 inches of rain caused an 8-foot hole in a county road, the National Weather Service said.
In Bloomington, a 100-foot stretch of road at Morris Avenue and Butchers Lane was underwater and crews put up barricades, city police said. Elsewhere in the county, a couple of secondary roads were covered with water, the McLean County Sheriff's Department said. Grain fields were flooded along county roads near Danvers.
Flight schedules were expected to return to normal Sunday at Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington, where some Chicago flights were canceled Saturday. Ameren Illinois and Corn Belt Energy Corp. both reported scattered outages throughout the day.
Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high temperature of 32.
4 pm -- Snow expanding east across central Illinois; potential for snow rates of 1" in an hour hour. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/zjoyb3w8qq— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 11, 2020
The weather service said 1.51 inches of rain were recorded at Peoria, 1.92 inches at Decatur, 2.04 inches at Springfield, 2.8 inches in Normal, 2.97 inches near Bloomington, 3.3 inches at Champaign, 3.75 inches at Pana and Arthur, 4.25 inches in Charleston, and 4.34 inches in Watson in Effingham County.
The weather service warning near Congerville said moderate, widespread flooding is expected when the Mackinaw rises above its 13-foot flood stage Sunday morning. It was at 6.2 feet Saturday morning.
In Springfield, a dam operator said water was released from Spaulding Dam at Lake Springfield, causing a "substantial flow of water" in Sugar Creek downstream of the dam.
10:15 am -- Reports of light freezing drizzle/snow near I-55. Areas west of there will be changing to all snow this afternoon. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/NBItlZv45D— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 11, 2020