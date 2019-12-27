Rainy, warm weekend expected in Macon County, weather service says

MACON COUNTY — Showers will pour over Macon County beginning Saturday morning, but temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees, the weather service said.

According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain and a thunderstorm are possible after noon Saturday, with a high temperature of 58 degrees.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will remain in the 50s Saturday night, coupled with showers, the weather service said. Rain will carry into Sunday morning, and the sky will gradually clear with a high of 60 degrees.

Above-normal temperatures are expected to carry through the end of the year and the beginning of 2020.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.