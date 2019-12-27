You are the owner of this article.
Rainy, warm weekend expected in Macon County, weather service says
MACON COUNTY — Showers will pour over Macon County beginning Saturday morning, but temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees, the weather service said.

According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain and a thunderstorm are possible after noon Saturday, with a high temperature of 58 degrees.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s Saturday night, coupled with showers, the weather service said. Rain will carry into Sunday morning, and the sky will gradually clear with a high of 60 degrees.

Above-normal temperatures are expected to carry through the end of the year and the beginning of 2020. 

