Rainy, warm weekend expected in Macon County, weather service says

MACON COUNTY — Showers will pour over Macon County beginning Saturday morning, but temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees, the weather service said.
According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain and a thunderstorm are possible after noon Saturday, with a high temperature of 58 degrees.
Above normal temperatures will continue today with well above normal temperatures over the weekend. A weather system will move through the area over the weekend with around 1 inch of rainfall possible. Then dry & continued warm weather expected beginning of next week. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/5ErG6LoCF1— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) December 27, 2019
Temperatures will remain in the 50s Saturday night, coupled with showers, the weather service said. Rain will carry into Sunday morning, and the sky will gradually clear with a high of 60 degrees.
Occasional rain will impact the area through the period with around an inch expected. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/oRc26n4xii— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) December 26, 2019
Above-normal temperatures are expected to carry through the end of the year and the beginning of 2020.
