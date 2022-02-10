Ramsey man sentenced to two years prison for aggravated battery

SHELBYVILLE — A Ramsey man with a long criminal record was sent to prison for two years after prosecutors say he shoved a 17-year-old male victim in the chest and threatened to kill him.

Aaron F. Hall, 45, was sentenced Wednesday in Shelby County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to aggravated battery.

Shelby State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said in a statement that the charge dates to Oct. 16 when Hall had an altercation with the victim in the parking lot of the Herrick Fast Stop on Broadway Street.

Kroncke said the two year sentence is the sixth prison term Hall has received. His previous convictions include the offenses of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, violation of the Sex Offender Registry, escape, theft and obstructing justice.

