'Rapidly evolving situation': Congressman Davis, Decatur-area health leaders prepare for coronavirus

Testing for the virus is available at a lab in Cook County. As of Feb. 28, two new labs in Springfield and Carbondale would also conduct the testing.

Dr. Ted Clark, chief medical officer at DMH, said testing would be conducted under a "person of interest model."

"They have to meet certain criteria in order to be tested," Clark said.

Officials at the meeting mentioned a need for more isolation rooms, which are used for those who are diagnosed with the disease.

"Professionals at the federal level, state level and local level all agree because of the availability now of more testing, you are going to see an increase in (the) number of diagnosed cases," Davis said. "The key is, are we going to get to a point where that rate of increase of diagnosis goes down like it is being reported in China?"

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe attended the discussion and also was brief on a conference call Friday afternoon with Pritzker. She said she felt confident in what was being done at the state level and locally to handle the situation.