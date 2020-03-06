'Rapidly evolving situation': Congressman Davis, Decatur-area health leaders prepare for coronavirus

DECATUR — Central Illinois hospitals, nursing homes and government bodies are mobilizing to brace for the spread of coronavirus, a sixth case of which was confirmed in Illinois on Friday.
The outbreak of COVID-19, which began in China, has killed more than a dozen people in the U.S. and infected more than 200. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis brought together on Friday representatives of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Macon County Health Department, Millikin University, the city of Decatur government and others for a roundtable discussion at Crossing Healthcare to share information and concerns.
Officials stressed the importance of strong communication between the medical community and all levels of government as the situation progresses.
"This is a rapidly evolving situation," said Drew Early, president and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital. "We've been working very closely with partner agencies in all of our communities."
The discussion came as state officials said the sixth confirmed case of coronavirus in Illinois was a Chicago Public Schools special education classroom assistant. The patient, a Chicago woman in her 50s, is hospitalized. She had been on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which has been associated with 20 cases.
Meanwhile, the fifth Chicago-area patient to test positive for coronavirus was released from the hospital Friday to recover under quarantine at home, according to Rush University Medical Center officials.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker continued to stress that "the risk is low to the public."
"At least so far we’re in a good place and doing everything we can," he said during a news conference in Chicago.
Davis said he had received the same message from Pritzker and officials from President Donald Trump's administration in telephone briefings about the spread of the virus and the government's response. Federal and state governments want to ensure that communities have what they need, he said.
"I care most about whether or not that information is getting to you and most importantly, the supplies they are talking about getting to you are actually getting down to the ground," Davis said.
Trump on Friday signed an $8.3 billion measure to launch a multifaceted attack on the spread of the virus. The package included more than $4 billion to make diagnosis tests more broadly available, $2.2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, $20 million to administer disaster assistance loans and $1.25 billion for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development to protect Americans abroad and prevent the spread of the virus worldwide.
The measure had broad support, passing the Senate 96-1 and the House 415-2. Davis stressed that bipartisan support of the funding was important.
“Containing an outbreak of any possible virus like the coronavirus doesn’t and shouldn’t have a political litmus test,” Davis said. “There is no Democrat or Republican solution to making sure that Americans aren’t infected by this disease.”
A representative of multiple senior care facilities said he was concerned about a possible shortage of supplies. The elderly and people with severe chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for complications from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We haven't had a shortage yet but we are concerned," said Alan Gaffner, of the Alden Network of Long-Term Care. "I can see based on the number of gloves, masks and gowns that we are using that we could find ourselves in a shortage situation."
"We are closely following information on COVID-19 and will continue to update you as information is shared with us," school officials wrote in a letter to Decatur parents Friday.
He also said finances could be an issue.
"If this is extended and there will be a lot of overtime, the financial impact will be significant," Gaffner said. "Seventy-five percent of our residents being under the Medicaid program is already a challenge."
Davis said that he was advised by the Illinois Department of Public Health that 200 tests have already been administered in the state, with the anticipation of 75,000 test kits being added to the public health network.
Testing for the virus is available at a lab in Cook County. As of Feb. 28, two new labs in Springfield and Carbondale would also conduct the testing.
Dr. Ted Clark, chief medical officer at DMH, said testing would be conducted under a "person of interest model."
"They have to meet certain criteria in order to be tested," Clark said.
Officials at the meeting mentioned a need for more isolation rooms, which are used for those who are diagnosed with the disease.
"Professionals at the federal level, state level and local level all agree because of the availability now of more testing, you are going to see an increase in (the) number of diagnosed cases," Davis said. "The key is, are we going to get to a point where that rate of increase of diagnosis goes down like it is being reported in China?"
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe attended the discussion and also was brief on a conference call Friday afternoon with Pritzker. She said she felt confident in what was being done at the state level and locally to handle the situation.
"Both Decatur hospitals and hospitals across the state are going to have protocols in place to do the best to treat the patient and not only that, but to protect those working in the hospitals as well," said Moore Wolfe, the executive director of philanthropy, advocacy and community relations for HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this story.
