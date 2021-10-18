Read the letter: Shelby County sheriff resigns

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Sheriff Sean McQueen on Monday announced that he's retiring Nov. 5, four months after taking the position.

McQueen in a letter to the county board and other officials said that he has "been offered an opportunity that I simply can not turn down, as it will be life changing."

He did not say what the position is.

McQueen replaced Don Koonce, who retired in June.

McQueen had been in law enforcement for 31 years.

"It has been an honor and an absolute privilege to be able to work alongside some of the finest law enforcement officers and support personnel around," he wrote.

