Read the report: Doherty's Pubs and Pins temporarily closed by health department
Read the report: Doherty's Pubs and Pins temporarily closed by health department

  Updated
Doherty's Pub & Pins

Location: 242 E William St, Decatur, IL 62523

Hours: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

 Google Maps

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department temporarily closed Doherty's Pubs and Pins at 242 E. William St. in Decatur, due to a cockroach infestation, document show.

The Herald & Review attempted to reach the restaurant by phone with no success.

According to the health inspection report, an inspector visited the restaurant on Thursday after receiving a customer complaint on May 5.

During the inspection of the kitchen area, live cockroach activity was found in various areas, including floors, baseboards and walls, as well as cooling units, prep areas and hot holding wells, the report said. 

The dining area inspection noted dead cockroaches on the floor and under booths.

"Due to infestation of cockroaches and increased risk of the spread of foodborne illness, location is closed immediately and recognized as an imminent health hazard," the health inspection report said.

Before the restaurant is allowed to reopen, the staff must eliminate the pests, increase the sanitation measures and submit a corrective plan to the health department. An inspection fee of $250 is required to reopen the restaurant.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

