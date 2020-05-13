READ THE STATEMENT: DeWitt County sheriff says Pritzker's executive order is 'not the law'

"Second, I will continue to do and perform as I was initially elected to: protecting the health, safety and welfare of our county and its citizens. If anyone violates a criminal law, they will be arrested. If anyone commits a 'trespass' to property or an 'assault' upon another, they will be arrested. I was elected to enforce the laws and will continue to enforce the laws. However, an 'executive order' by the Governor is NOT THE LAW of the land. That requires our elected representatives in the state legislature to act upon in order to enforce."

"I will enforce the laws when they are violated but I will not arrest for a failure to heed a recommendation on how to act whether in a business or out in the general public. If you do not want to protect yourself and not practice safe distancing or wearing of mask, that is your individual decision. It may not be the right one, it may not be the responsible one, but last time I checked there is no 'escape clause' in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights allowing for suspension of our constitutional rights when there is a virus plaguing us."