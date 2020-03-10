Recognize these people? Decatur police seek information in motorcycle theft

DECATUR — Police are seeking help to identify two people involved in the theft of a red/gray 2018 Kawasaki Vulcan.
The police department posted three photos on Facebook that appear to show the individuals approaching the motorcycle and removing its cover.
Police say the incident took place in the 2400 block of East Prairie.
Anyone with information on the identities of the people in the photos should contact the detectives at (217) 424-2734, or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512