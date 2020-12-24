Red Cross helping 6 displaced by Christmas Eve fire in Decatur

DECATUR — Crews were called to an early Thursday morning house fire at 3735 Redlich Drive.

Battalion Chief Tim May said 2nd Battalion crews were called to the fire at 5:28 a.m. Firefighters first arriving at the scene found heavy smoke coming form the structure and later discovered it to have originated in the basement.

May estimated about 75% of the structure was damaged and in a statement said included "a partial collapse of the interior which slowed firefighting efforts."

No injuries were reported.

The initial fire took about 45 minutes to put out, May said. Six occupants that were inside the home have been assisted by the Red Cross.

An investigation is underway by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

