Registered sex offender used fake Facebook accounts to distribute child porn, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A registered sex offender in Decatur is facing preliminary charges after police say an investigation led them to child pornography tied to his social media and email accounts.

In December, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip about the man, according to court documents. Police said the 27-year-old distributed five images through Gmail, which were confirmed by matching digital fingerprints on the images to his account. "Facebook.com turned over a total of eight images that contained material that is considered child pornography," the document said.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Wednesday afternoon on preliminary charges of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, and violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act. Registered sex offenders are required to report all email addresses and internet sites. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

The man remains jailed on $100,000 bond, which would require the posting of $10,000 to be released.