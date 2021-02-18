Relief as COVID vaccinations ramp up at Macon County nursing homes

DECATUR — After a slow start, it appears area nursing homes are getting their allotments of vaccines and after weeks of frustration, family members are relieved.
The first supply of COVID vaccines that received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration began being distributed on Dec. 14. But it took weeks for the system to ramp up.
At Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur, residents in nursing care have been vaccinated and assisted living residents' vaccines are underway, said Chief Operating Officer Rhonda Luther.
They began coordinating the vaccinations in October and in January had a Walgreens representative handle the first of three clinics.
The clinics began Jan. 8 at the skilled nursing facility and were held every 21 days thereafter, with Imboden Creek staff handling the paperwork of consent and insurance forms. Three pharmacists visited the building and administered the vaccines, Luther said.
Health care workers and long-term care residents were part of the first wave of vaccinations, then older people and first responders.
But there were delays. The federal government contracted with national chains like CVS and Walgreens to administer the shots. Officials for the pharmacies and the state have blamed one another for issues.
Over 2 million vaccines have been administered statewide.
As of Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1.2 million COVID cases since the pandemic started, including 20,192 deaths.
Elderly people as well as those with underlying health conditions are the most vulnerable, and nursing homes have been hotspots for several outbreaks.
Decatur attorney Kate Wrigley has not been able to give her grandpa a hug for nearly a year. He is in long-term care at the Lincolnshire Place long-term care center and all their visits have been through a window or barrier.
"COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives in various ways," she said. "I know that we are very blessed that my grandfather has not become ill and is still here with us. In the same respect, I have seen the impact that almost a year of isolation has had on him physically, mentally, and socially, despite being at an excellent facility with caring staff that goes above and beyond to meet his needs."
He has received his first dose and will receive the second in the coming week, she said, which gives the family some hope that normalcy will return soon.
"We are very grateful for the care our grandfather receives at Lincolnshire," Wrigley said. "This year has been extremely difficult for him and our family, and Lincolnshire's staff has been nothing but helpful and understanding."
Vaccination distribution would be more efficient if independent pharmacies were also part of the process, said Lauren Colee Young of Dale's Southlake Pharmacy, but as yet they are not.
The Macon County Health Department has no involvement in the vaccine allocations for long-term care facilities.
“We do not have any information regarding how much vaccine the local pharmacies are getting/administering. They are completely separate from our allocation,” said Brandi Binkley, the health department's administrator.
Kathy Hansen's 90-year-old mother lives at Primrose Retirement Community and while she has since had her vaccine, Hansen was very worried about how long it took to get one.
“I'd have given her my vaccine,” said Hansen, 68. “I was going to get it before hers. It's been easy here. I live in Champaign County. I made one phone call and got an appointment.”
At the same time, Hansen said, she understands that this is all new and supplies are limited, and patience is important.
It's been more than nine months since Theresa Spain has touched her mother.
Her mom, Nancy Brown, is in Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur, and Spain lives in Arcola. While she can call to talk, and was able to visit with her outdoors once during that time, the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 have kept them apart otherwise.
“I just don't understand,” Spain said, who wonders why she couldn't put on personal protective equipment. "That's my creative way of thinking about it. Why can't I dress up just like going into a sterile operating room? I had to do that to visit my grandma when she was sick. I just don't understand.”
Spain's hope is that the COVID-19 vaccination, which her mother has finally received, will soon make it possible to be together again in the next few days.
And while visitors still can't come in and visit residents' rooms due to restrictions, they are allowing limited indoor visits, one family at a time, in the common areas, with people masked and socially distanced. Luther said they're waiting for the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide guidance on opening more fully to visitors. They had set up visitation booths, with transparent barriers, to allow visiting when it got too cold to have outdoor visits.
“I don't know if it's the end, but it's a little bit of normalcy,” she said. “We can see it, we can feel it, we can taste it. It's been a process for us to get prepared and get our nerve up. I would be lying if I said we're not nervous. We're getting residents ready for that. It's a process in so many different ways, and we're making decisions and educating as best we can.”
