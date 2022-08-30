Repair of William Street bridge to commence Sept. 12

DECATUR — Work to repair the William Street bridge crossing Lake Decatur will begin on Sept. 12.

Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Wappel said the work had been planned to begin on Sept. 1, but utility issues delayed the start date. The work should be complete by November 2023 and will cost $8.5 million.

During the construction, one lane will be open in each direction. Everything above the piers and abutments will be replaced.

The height of the bridge will not be raised during this project, he said. The height of the bridge prevents some boats from passing under it, limiting access to the entire lake.