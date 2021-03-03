Repair work to temporarily shut down Decatur roads

DECATUR— Repair work starting Wednesday will cause the closure of two Decatur roads.

A water valve repair will cause the closure of the road in front of 1544 E. Decatur St. from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Additional information can be directed to Andrew Whitehead at (217) 875-5705.

Crews performing catch basin repair will cause the closure of the outside eastbound lane in the 200 block of East Garfield Avenue until approximately 4 p.m. Monday. For more information, contact Doug Funkhouser at (217) 875-4820.

Starting 8 a.m. Friday, Ameren Illinois will be performing gas work on the corner of Maryland and 32nd streets. Work on the west side of the four-way stop is expected to last until about 5 p.m. Monday. More information can be obtained by calling Dave McCauley at (217) 891-8240.

Motorists traveling in these areas are encouraged to practice caution and seek alternate routes around the work zones.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

