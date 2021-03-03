 Skip to main content
Repair work to temporarily shut down Decatur roads
Repair work to temporarily shut down Decatur roads

DECATUR— Repair work starting Wednesday will cause the closure of two Decatur roads.

A water valve repair will cause the closure of the road in front of 1544 E. Decatur St. from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Additional information can be directed to Andrew Whitehead at (217) 875-5705.

Watch now: Panel discussion to focus on solutions to gun violence in Decatur and Springfield

Crews performing catch basin repair will cause the closure of the outside eastbound lane in the 200 block of East Garfield Avenue until approximately 4 p.m. Monday. For more information, contact Doug Funkhouser at (217) 875-4820.

Starting 8 a.m. Friday, Ameren Illinois will be performing gas work on the corner of Maryland and 32nd streets. Work on the west side of the four-way stop is expected to last until about 5 p.m. Monday. More information can be obtained by calling Dave McCauley at (217) 891-8240.

Motorists traveling in these areas are encouraged to practice caution and seek alternate routes around the work zones. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

