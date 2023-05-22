DECATUR — Tiren E. Derrickson, the Decatur burglar who stole more than $20,000 worth of equipment from a church in back-to-back raids, has been sent to prison for eight years.

Derrickson, 28, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on May 18 and pleaded guilty to one count of burglary.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Derrickson broke into New Vision Church at 550 N. Van Dyke St. in the early morning hours of Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and April 23.

He stole computers, guitars and various pieces of music equipment, four televisions and two wedding dresses the congregation kept on hand for any bride who needed them.

But Officer Cody Rose, who signed the affidavit, said Derrickson was clearly seen on surveillance video from nearby businesses as he hauled away the loot and police recognized him.

Asked about his reaction to the burglary at the time, Lead Pastor Aaron Warner said the crimes had badly disrupted the church’s activities. And he said the stolen computers held records used to administer a program that feeds around 200 needy families a week.

But the pastor also said he was told by investigating officers that drug use had been a factor in compelling Derrickson’s crimes and he said he was sympathetic to the nightmare difficulties imposed by addiction.

“It just goes to show there are people that are struggling and addiction does some terrible things,” he said. “Maybe in some way this incident will bring an end to this man’s addiction and help him get free from it.”

Imposing sentence, Judge James Coryell ordered it to be served at 50%, which means Derrickson will get day-for-day credit.

