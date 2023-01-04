Repeat shoplifter targets costly cosmetics, police report

FORSYTH — A shoplifter with an eye for beauty products was caught walking out of the Hickory Point Mall on the evening of Dec. 19 with fragrances valued at more than $3,600, police report.

And it’s not the first time the 40-year-old Springfield woman has gone shopping at the ULTA Beauty store without the aid of money.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the same woman, who favors wearing pink slippers, pink pants and a matching pink-hooded sweatshirt, was seen on surveillance video leaving the business on Dec. 5. After she was gone, employees found beauty products valued at more than $800 had vanished.

Deputy Shane Wendell, who signed the affidavit, said the woman carried various bags during the Dec. 19 theft and she had filled them with stolen merchandise.

“Deputies reviewed video surveillance and observed her selecting, cutting security tags and concealing fragrance boxes in the multi-colored bag and white bag she was carrying,” he said.

“She was seen to walk past the point of sale and make no attempt to pay for the merchandise.”

Police had been alerted by store staff and intercepted the woman as she walked out of the south-east mall entrance.

She was booked on a preliminary charge of retail theft and Wendell says her record shows seven previous convictions for larceny. Macon County Jail records show she was released the day following her arrest after she posted a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000. Prosecutors had wanted bail set at $10,000.

The defendant’s bail conditions bar her from the ULTA store.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

