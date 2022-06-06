Repeated Decatur sex offender rules violator gets 5 year sentence

DECATUR — A repeat Decatur child sex offender with a string of convictions for breaking sex offender registration rules was sent to prison for five years after being caught entering a school campus.

Jessie L. Walker, 61, appeared Monday in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to being a child sex offender present in a school zone in yet another violation of the rules for convicted sex offenders.

The plea was part of a deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown that saw a further charge of violating the Sex Offender Registration Act dismissed by Judge Rodney Forbes.

The plea deal capped any prison sentence imposed at five years and Forbes said that was what Walker deserved considering his terrible criminal history.

Walker had a conviction for criminal sexual assault of a child under 13 in 1994 for which he served nine years and a conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child under 13 in 2002.

And since his first conviction, he has racked up seven convictions for violating the sex offender registry rules. These have been punished with prison sentences ranging from 18 months to five years, adding up to a total of 21 years with the last sentence of five years imposed in 2018.

Assistant State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe said Walker is an offender who refused to learn his lesson. “There is a string of failure to register and report (to police as a sex offender) that goes back to 1994 and he’s had over 30 years to learn how this works,” added Tighe.

The latest offense dates to Nov. 18 of 2021 when teachers at Dennis School Kaleidoscope Campus noted Walker picking up a young girl, the daughter of a relative, to escort her home.

Walker, who shuffled into court in a Macon County Jail jumpsuit and appeared frail, said he was too ill to read a statement to the court after being stabbed in the head in an incident in 2009.

Brown read it for him instead, and Walker told the judge he “truly apologized for the mistake I’ve made of going on school grounds.”

He added: “It will never happen again, sir … I’ve learned my lesson and I am just trying to better myself and be a better father to my teenage sons …”

His defense attorney said Walker “was not doing anything malicious or evil” in this latest offense, just picking up a child to help her family out. Brown pleaded for a sentence of either probation or, at the most, 18 months imprisonment.

But Forbes said the public had to be shielded from offenders like Walker and he must go back to prison.

“The court does find that an extended term is necessary to protect the public from this behavior,” he added. “I find that the defendant has repeatedly and knowingly and voluntarily engaged in criminal and antisocial behavior.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.