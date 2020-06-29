Report says Illinois was ill-prepared for pandemic

The report examines patient care data from all 169 hospitals in Illinois, 14 of which are unionized and 155 of which are not. All but four of the unionized hospitals are in Cook County and include some of the largest health care facilities in the state.

Across all levels of care, it noted, nurses in unionized hospitals were able to spend more hours per day treating their patients. They also had lower turnover rates and lower vacancy rates for registered nurses.

The report does not draw specific connections to staffing levels, or union presence, and patient outcomes during the pandemic. Frank Manzo, the institute’s policy director, said it’s difficult to say with certainty the extent to which the nursing shortage contributed to the severity of the pandemic in Illinois.

“What we can say is that we could have had more infection prevention and control staff,” he said. “We could have had better turnover rates and retention rates for nurses and lower vacancy rates and that would have made us better prepared for the pandemic.”