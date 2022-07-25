Request for a cigarette ends with stabbing in Decatur, police report

DECATUR — Nayan B. Patel wanted a cigarette from a Decatur man he accosted on the street and, when he didn’t get one right way, repeatedly stabbed the victim so severely he needed hospital treatment to repair the damage, police report.

Patel, 43, is due in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 10. He has yet to enter a formal plea on a charge of inflicting aggravated battery causing great bodily harm on the 44-year-old victim.

A Decatur police affidavit said the attack happened on the night of June 29 in the area of North Water Street and South Drive. The victim told police he had been walking home from a liquor store when he saw a man he later identified as Patel standing on the sidewalk.

The victim said he was cutting through a vacant lot when Patel approached and asked for a cigarette. The affidavit quotes the victim as saying he only had the one he was smoking. Patel then asked if he could just have a “hit” of that cigarette and the victim said he flicked the cigarette he had been smoking towards him.

“(The victim) advised without warning the subject (Patel) began striking him in the face/body with what he initially believed was a fist but ultimately ended up being an unknown cutting instrument as (the victim) discovered he had been cut/stabbed,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit said the victim needed surgical intervention to repair stabbing damage to his liver, among other wounds.

Questioned by detectives, the victim said he realized he knew his attacker because he had met him a few days earlier while visiting a neighbor, when Patel had called himself “Lopez.” The victim claimed Patel had been talking about getting arrested for stealing a car from a woman which turned out to have her 6-year-old son sitting in the back.

An argument had broken out, according to the victim, after Patel had “boasted” that he didn’t care about the presence of the child, even though he had earlier claimed he hadn’t known the child was there.

“(The victim) stated his neighbor and himself located a local news story (Herald & Review) discussing the motor vehicle theft and learned that ‘Lopez’s name was in fact Nayan Patel,’” the affidavit said.

Detective Jason Kuchelmeister located Patel July 19 and arrested him. He is now being held in the Macon County Jail in lieu of bail set at $35,000, requiring him to post a bond of $3,500 to be released.

A check of court records show charges of aggravated kidnapping and possession of a stolen vehicle were dismissed against Patel at a court hearing Nov. 16. A reason wasn’t stated but the charges were dismissed “without prejudice”, which leaves them open to being refiled by prosecutors.