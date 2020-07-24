Resident, employee of Taylorville assisted living facility test positive for coronavirus

Return to homepage ×
TAYLORVILLE — The Christian County Health Department reported a coronavirus outbreak Friday at a Taylorville assisted living facility.
According to a news release, a resident and employee at the Hickory Estates of Taylorville, 1091 E. 1500 North Road, have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an outbreak at an assisted living facility is defined as two or more positive cases.
The testing of all employees and residents is taking place and local health and Hickory Estates officials are taking precautions to assure the safety of the residents, the news release stated.
The release also included a reminder of a mobile COVID-19 testing site that will be operating at the Christian County Fairgrounds, 1716 W. Spresser St. in Taylorville, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning Monday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 2.
Photos: McLean County opens first rural COVID-19 test site
072420-blm-loc-4ruraltest
Amanda McNeely of Colfax, right, provides information to an employee of the McLean County Health Department during the county's first rural COVID-19 testing site outside the Colfax Village Hall on Thursday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
072420-blm-loc-1ruraltest
McLean County Health Department employees look out over a soybean field between test subjects for COVID-19 testing on Thursday at the county's first rural COVID testing site in Colfax. The tents were set up in the village hall parking lot. Thirty-five people were tested.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
072420-blm-loc-2ruraltest
Amanda McNeely of Colfax reacts Thursday after using a nasal swab to collect a sample for COVID-19 testing at the McLean County Health Department's rural testing site at the Colfax Village Hall parking lot. McNeely said she hopes people get tested to help beat the virus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
072420-blm-loc-3ruraltest
A McLean County Health Department employee collects information from a person on Thursday at the county's first COVID-19 rural testing site outside Colfax Village Hall. Thirty-five people were tested at the site.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
072420-blm-loc-5ruraltest
A McLean County Health Department employee instructs a person on how to administer the nasal self-swab test at the county's first COVID-19 rural testing site outside the Colfax Village Hall on Thursday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
072420-blm-loc-6ruraltest
A sign instructs people to keep their windows up as they arrive at the McLean County Health Department's first rural COVID-19 testing site outside Colfax Village Hall on Thursday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
072420-blm-loc-7ruraltest
Amanda McNeely of Colfax drives up to the McLean County Health Department's first rural testing site for COVID-19 outside the Colfax Village Hall on Thursday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
072420-blm-loc-8ruraltest
Colfax Mayor Larry Dodds sat in a socially distanced board room in the Colfax Village Hall on Thursday. He said he was happy the McLean County Health Department set up its first rural COVID-19 testing site outside the village hall to give everyone from eastern McLean County a chance to get tested.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
072420-blm-loc-9ruraltest
David Hopper, emergency preparedness coordinator for the McLean County Health Department, was "thrilled" with the public turnout at the county's first COVID-19 rural testing site outside the Colfax Village Hall on Thursday. Thirty-five people were tested in the morning.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
072420-blm-loc-10ruraltest
An employee with the McLean County Health Department collected information at the county's first rural COVID-19 testing site outside the Colfax Village Hall on Thursday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
