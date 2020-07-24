Resident, employee of Taylorville assisted living facility test positive for coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORVILLE — The Christian County Health Department reported a coronavirus outbreak Friday at a Taylorville assisted living facility.

According to a news release, a resident and employee at the Hickory Estates of Taylorville, 1091 E. 1500 North Road, have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an outbreak at an assisted living facility is defined as two or more positive cases.

The testing of all employees and residents is taking place and local health and Hickory Estates officials are taking precautions to assure the safety of the residents, the news release stated.

The release also included a reminder of a mobile COVID-19 testing site that will be operating at the Christian County Fairgrounds, 1716 W. Spresser St. in Taylorville, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning Monday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 2.

