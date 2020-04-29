You are the owner of this article.
Resident of Taylor Springs nursing and rehab center tests positive for COVID-19
Resident of Taylor Springs nursing and rehab center tests positive for COVID-19

Covid test

In this March 11 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. 

 JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A resident of the Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center in Taylor Springs has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. 

The facility, in a joint statement with the Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, said the resident tested positive at a local hospital. 

"We are in close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps," officials said in the news release. "Resident safety is our top priority."

Officials encouraged family remembers to call (217) 532-6126 for updates on the status of residents. 

Members of the Christ-Mont EMA team ask that residents follow Gov. J.B. Pritzker's social distancing orders and wear masks. 

As of Tuesday, Christian County did not have any new positive cases. The county has 28 total positive tests, including four deaths and 260 negative tests. In Montgomery County, there are two new positive tests making for a total of 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one death. Montgomery County has 332 negative tests, according to the news release. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

