Residents at another Taylorville apartment complex test positive for COVID-19

TAYLORVILLE — Three residents of the Park Glen apartment complex have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday.
A statement released by the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said residents showed symptoms. The Illinois Department of Public Health recommended the facility be placed on quarantine. Residents would be allowed to leave the facility with masks to medical appointments with physicians and for emergency services. Masks have been delivered to each resident.
Denise Larson, Christian County public health administrator, said there are 126 units in the apartment complex at 630 N. Webster St. but information about the total number of residents was not immediately available.
The owners of the facility, Pacific Management Inc. were contacted, and they have been cooperating with county officials, the press release said.
No visitors will be allowed in the building during the 14-day quarantine.
The apartment complex is the second living quarters in Taylorville to report multiple residents who have tested positive. Officials last week said the Rolling Meadows Senior Living apartments in Taylorville remain under quarantine after 12 residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Larson said the latest information on case numbers and tests would be announced early Monday evening. As of Sunday, 19 Christian County residents had tested positive, and there had been three deaths. Sixty-three tests for Christian County residents have been negative, and four are pending.
