Resurfacing of U.S. 51 on Decatur's south side to begin Sept. 12

DECATUR — A six-mile resurfacing project on Old Business U.S. 51 in Decatur is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 12, the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced.

Stretching from U.S. 51 south of Elwin to Cleveland Avenue in Decatur, the construction work will reduce portions of U.S. 51 to one lane in each direction at times.

In addition to road resurfacing, the project will also include curb and median repairs and bridge repairs. Repairs will help improve pedestrian safety, IDOT said.

Drivers can expect delays and should consider alternate routes when possible.