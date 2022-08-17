 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Resurfacing project on U.S. 36 to begin Monday

DECATUR — An 8-mile resurfacing project on U.S. 36 in Decatur and Long Creek will begin Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. 

The project, which includes resurfacing and pavement patching, will cover a portion of U.S. 36 between Airport Road in Decatur to Illinois 32. 

Traffic on U.S. 36 will be maintained using flaggers, IDOT said. One lane will be open at all times. 

IDOT expects work on the $6.4 million project to be completed by Nov. 30. 

The department said motorists can expect delays in the area and suggested the use of alternate routes when possible. 

The project will help provide a smoother road surface on U.S. 36, IDOT said. 

IDOT encourages drivers to pay attention to changed conditions on the road, follow work zone speed limits, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Residents can view construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

