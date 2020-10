DECATUR — A longtime staff member of the Decatur Police Department died on Thursday.

Sgt. James A. Dellert Sr. was on the force from Aug. 8, 1960, to May 11, 1989, Decatur police posted on Facebook.

"Thank you for your service Sgt. Dellert and may you rest in peace," the post said.

The Decatur native was a past president of Police Benevolent Association. He was 82.

