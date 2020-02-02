Ring the alarm: In rural Central Illinois communities, ambulance services rely on volunteers and funding that can be hard to find

In some rural areas, the crucial link connecting residents with life-saving medical care may need a prescription of its own.
Ambulances in Central Illinois communities come from a variety of sources, from privately owned companies to volunteer services associated with fire protection districts. Some face mounting financial challenges, while others struggle to recruit volunteers. In some cases, the obstacles become too great, as was the case when Moweaqua Community Ambulance Service dissolved in 2018.
“We are struggling,” said Sonny Ross, ambulance coordinator for Windsor Area Ambulance Service. “The volunteer service has two aging ambulances, one from 2001 and one from 1989.
“We apply for grants all the time,” Ross said. “We’ve been denied twice for a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) grant, but we keep trying in hopes that we can actually get a new vehicle.”
The lack of resources extends far beyond Central Illinois. Nationally, a third of rural emergency medical services are struggling with inadequate funding, according to the most recent National Rural Health Association Policy Brief.
Decatur Ambulance Service provides emergency response in a number of surrounding communities. Acquired two years ago by Hospital Sisters Health System, the company receives calls from the Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center and dispatches ambulances from its headquarters at 411 W. Wood St. It also has locations in Forsyth, Mount Zion, Shelbyville and Pana.
DAS hosts a fleet of 19 ambulances that are staffed by 24 emergency medical technicians and 50 paramedics, who have a higher level of training.
The agency, which was founded in 1959, is the only ambulance service operating in the city, and company leaders have fought to keep it that way. They objected heavily to a 2018 proposal, ultimately rejected by the city council, that would have allowed a second ambulance company in Decatur. Company leaders and employees also expressed serious concerns in 2015 when city officials considered the possibility of operating their own ambulance through the fire department.
In both cases, DAS argued that the competition would seriously hurt the business and put paramedics out of work.
Lack of funds
About 50 miles southeast of Decatur, Windsor Area Ambulance Service is among those in rural communities doing their best to make ends meet with limited resources. The city has a population of about 1,200 people, and the volunteer-staffed ambulance service covers 146 square miles in Windsor and surrounding areas.
Last year, Ross said, the volunteers responded to 220 calls, which are dispatched through the county’s emergency dispatch call center. Mickie Ehrhardt, the 911 director for Christian and Shelby counties, said the volunteers are paged with a notification.
“If they can’t respond, another ambulance service is contacted,” Ehrhardt said.
When rural ambulance services are part of a fire protection district, part of residents’ property tax payments can go to support them. In Shelby County, ambulance services are offered by fire departments in Bethany, Neoga, Assumption and Findlay.
In Windsor, the service instead relies on donations, patient fees, grants and a small stipend from Shelby County for each person transported. County Clerk Jessica Fox said any service not associated with a fire department, including Decatur Ambulance Service, receives $25 for each response to a call.
Fourteen miles away in Findlay, it’s a different story. Ambulance services are part of the fire department, which is able to levy to support the cost, said Fire Chief Ed Voltenburg.
The Christian County 911 Communications Center uses a radio system to alert first responders that the ambulance is needed.
“Some departments have pagers. We have radios,” Voltenburg said, adding, “We also have an app on our phones,” something he said is quite common.
In Moultrie County, Lovington Community Ambulance has turned to yet another funding mechanism: subscriptions. Residents in Lovington, Hammond and Lake City can pay a $60 annual membership fee, which qualifies them for two ambulance trips to the hospital per family. If the person needs a third trip, an additional $60 membership would cover the cost.
The fee goes toward transportation costs not covered by the patient’s insurance, said Steve Fleming, 44-year volunteer emergency medical technician and Lovington Board of Trustees chairman.
Lovington’s ambulances are dispatched from both the Coles-Moultrie Emergency Communications Center and the Piatt County 911 Center, based on the location of the call. While the ambulances will still transport residents who do not have a membership, the patient is responsible for costs not covered by insurance, Fleming said.
Hospital-owned ambulance services often have more resources, paid employees and advanced equipment. In Monticello, ambulance services are offered by Kirby Medical Center, which handles 1,200 to 1,600 calls per year, said Crystal Alexander, director of ambulance services. About half the calls are for emergencies, and half are to transport patients to another hospital.
Funded through the hospital’s budget, the ambulance service has 22 employees, seven of whom are full-time. They operate three ambulances that are one to five years old, and the vehicles even contain WiFi, said Ethan Leynes, a paramedic at Kirby.
“The technology allows us to send the heartbeat readings of a patient to the hospital during transport,” Leynes said. “If someone is having a heart attack, then the facilities can prepare.”
Volunteers needed
For residents of rural communities, the difference between life and death can lie in the hands of volunteers.
A 2015 study conducted in nine states by the Rural Health Research Center found that ambulance agencies in less populated areas often could not afford to pay employees and instead were run solely by volunteers. The same study estimated over 90% of calls were covered by volunteers in some rural parts of the country.
But finding those volunteers can be a problem, not only in Central Illinois but for rural ambulance services across the United States. Part of the problem comes down to numbers: More people are moving to cities, and many small towns are shrinking. For instance, 60% of the country’s population was considered “rural” in 1900, compared with 19.3% in 2010.
The other problem is cultural: It’s difficult to find young people who have time to help. Many are going away to school or raising young families, with children involved in a wealth of extracurricular activities.
“It’s hard to find somebody who has the time to do all the training and be available to respond to calls,” said Sullivan Fire Chief Mike Piper. “Family life is busier than it used to be.”
The Sullivan Fire Protection District took over the ambulance service from a funeral home in 1973. It serves 122 square miles, relying on eight volunteer EMTs along with 10 full-time paramedics and two part-time paid EMTs. Volunteers are harder to come by these days, Piper said, because more people live outside the city.
A lack of both funding and volunteers drove the demise of Moweaqua Community Ambulance Service, which covered the village in Shelby and Christian counties. For more than 30 years, the nonprofit agency was staffed by volunteers, with funding coming from billing patients and a subscription model similar to the one used by Lovington.
But it wasn’t enough. Faced with a shortage of people to staff the ambulances, the agency hired EMTs to work during the day in hopes that volunteers could handle evening calls.
Brookie Spa, the agency’s EMT coordinator, had told the Herald & Review that availability remained an issue for many because they had other jobs. Others were not interested in taking the time and paying the cost for training, which was reimbursable. At the time of its closure, the agency had 20 paid employees and four volunteers, and its money had run out.
Decatur Ambulance Service now responds to the village from its location in Pana, making it in 10 to 15 minutes. Moweaqua Fire Chief Ramiro Estrada said the agency has done an excellent job.
“There’ve been times they’ve actually beaten us to the scene,” he said.
When a community does not have an ambulance service of any kind, firefighters often bridge the gap. For instance, fire departments in sparsely populated Niantic and Blue Mound do not have ambulances, but volunteer EMTs and first responders will step in to offer medical care until DAS arrives.
In Niantic, the department includes six or seven volunteers who are EMTs or other medical first responders, said Captain and Medical Chief Jessica Stapleton. Blue Mound’s fire department has offered emergency medical services for 72 years, with four volunteer EMTs keeping the service viable, said Fire Chief Levi Hedges.
“From the time we get paged out, we’re en route in four minutes,” Hedges said. On average, he said, it takes 20 to 25 minutes for an ambulance to arrive in the southwestern Macon County village.
Despite the challenges, those providing medical services in rural areas are committed to the cause — and the safety of their neighbors.
In Lovington, the subscription service is based on a model from other agencies, which have since folded. But the Moultrie County community’s nearly half-century-old ambulance service doesn’t intend on quitting anytime soon.
“We’ve been able to do it for 45 years,” Fleming said, “and we’ll try to do it as long as we can.”
