Ring the alarm: In rural Central Illinois communities, ambulance services rely on volunteers and funding that can be hard to find

The other problem is cultural: It’s difficult to find young people who have time to help. Many are going away to school or raising young families, with children involved in a wealth of extracurricular activities.

“It’s hard to find somebody who has the time to do all the training and be available to respond to calls,” said Sullivan Fire Chief Mike Piper. “Family life is busier than it used to be.”

The Sullivan Fire Protection District took over the ambulance service from a funeral home in 1973. It serves 122 square miles, relying on eight volunteer EMTs along with 10 full-time paramedics and two part-time paid EMTs. Volunteers are harder to come by these days, Piper said, because more people live outside the city.

A lack of both funding and volunteers drove the demise of Moweaqua Community Ambulance Service, which covered the village in Shelby and Christian counties. For more than 30 years, the nonprofit agency was staffed by volunteers, with funding coming from billing patients and a subscription model similar to the one used by Lovington.

But it wasn’t enough. Faced with a shortage of people to staff the ambulances, the agency hired EMTs to work during the day in hopes that volunteers could handle evening calls.